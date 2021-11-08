AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 23.81 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 20.39 and a 12-month high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

