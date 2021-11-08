Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several analysts have commented on AVT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $39.31. 603,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. Avnet has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

