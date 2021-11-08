Axe (AXE) One Day Volume Hits $74,905.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Axe has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $184,393.56 and $74,905.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.13 or 0.00531831 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

