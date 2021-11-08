AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $30,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after buying an additional 192,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after buying an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

