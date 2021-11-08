Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axonics in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. Axonics has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

