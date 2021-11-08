Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $68.05 on Friday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.