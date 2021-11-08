B. Riley Comments on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

METC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $678.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

