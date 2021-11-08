B. Riley Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $62.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $60.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.