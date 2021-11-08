BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a market cap of $407.21 million and $55.38 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00081163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00052363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,791 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,487 coins. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap . The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

