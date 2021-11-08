Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,199 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -233.54 and a beta of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

