Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161,747 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $137.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

