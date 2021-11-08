Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $4.92 Million in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 745,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of ViewRay as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

