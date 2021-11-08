Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $6.02 Million in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $416,000.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of INTA stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.