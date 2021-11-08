Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 12,857 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Graham worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $607.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $596.49. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $422.84 and a 52 week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

