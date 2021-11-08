Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 487,875 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,875 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

