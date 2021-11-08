Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 184,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Stratasys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,269,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,123,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.