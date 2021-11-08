Bank of America Corp DE Buys 15,986 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.28% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $94,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $59.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

