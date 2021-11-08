Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,812,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WestRock were worth $96,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $70,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.76 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

