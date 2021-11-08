Bank of America Corp DE Has $88.44 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.73% of The Mosaic worth $88,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,703 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 498,644 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,605,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.