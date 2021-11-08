Bank of America Corp DE Has $91.43 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $91,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

