Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,620,882 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $82,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 404.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 98,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,745 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $37.22 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.47.

