Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $202,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62.

