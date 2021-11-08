Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $202,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.