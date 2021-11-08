Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $22.32 on Monday. AerSale Co. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

