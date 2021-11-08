Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,670 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

MN opened at $8.61 on Monday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 3.01.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 16.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

