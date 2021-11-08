Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,294 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 80.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Stratasys stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.