Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,058 Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $34.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.