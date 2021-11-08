Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 85,504 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $81.97 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

