Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Lannett worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 866.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 182,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lannett by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after buying an additional 148,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lannett by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

LCI opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $96.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

