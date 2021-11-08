Barclays Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $60.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. American International Group has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,214,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,435,000 after purchasing an additional 205,430 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 258,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

