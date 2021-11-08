Barclays Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $350.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.86.

IT opened at $331.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a 52 week low of $144.37 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,901,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

