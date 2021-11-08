Barclays Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $350.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
IT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.86.
IT opened at $331.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a 52 week low of $144.37 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56.
In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,901,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
