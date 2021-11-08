Barings BDC (BBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.40 on Monday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.