Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,080. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

