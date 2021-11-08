Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.26. 47,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $609.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.