Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $32.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. 17,183,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,405,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,178,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $291,648,000 after acquiring an additional 881,951 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 21.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 404,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 59.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.