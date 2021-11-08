Basic Attention Token Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $176.83 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00232942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00096406 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,852,436 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

