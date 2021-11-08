Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFFF traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.