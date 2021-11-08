Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 18,703 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

