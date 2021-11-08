Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $339.89 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.85. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.36 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.