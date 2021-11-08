Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 76.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.