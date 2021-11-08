Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

