Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $226.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

