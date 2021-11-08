Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 28,322 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 69.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $952,794. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

