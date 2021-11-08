Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 429 ($5.60) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.45) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 32.15. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 392.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.75.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

