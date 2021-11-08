Becton, Dickinson and Company Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.47. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

