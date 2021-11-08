Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Tops $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00133771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00460244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.