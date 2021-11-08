BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BRBR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,626. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,001,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

