Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 13.1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) was down 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 300,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 196,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,244,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,610,158.49.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

