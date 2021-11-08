Benchmark Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $45.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

