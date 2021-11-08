Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 28 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 32.04.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

