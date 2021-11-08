Berenberg Bank Upgrades Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) to Hold

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 50 ($0.65). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

LON CAL opened at GBX 62.45 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.22. The company has a market cap of £69.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.31 ($1.26).

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.